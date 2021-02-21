GeoCoin (GEO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,350.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $4,350.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.08 or 0.00396541 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00053705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,196.95 or 0.99879298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00159510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

