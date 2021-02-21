GeoDB (GEO) Trading 22.9% Higher This Week

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $21.89 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001751 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00060461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.10 or 0.00760665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.13 or 0.04594135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00039730 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,512,973 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

