Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.21 ($117.90).

Several brokerages have issued reports on GXI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €92.85 ($109.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of €90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.93. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 52-week high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.