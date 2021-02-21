GET Protocol Market Cap Reaches $16.43 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.43 million and approximately $252,762.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002524 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 72.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00060024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.12 or 0.00766357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00041760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00058241 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00040321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.21 or 0.04641026 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

