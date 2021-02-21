GeyserCoin (GSR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $34,686.43 and approximately $4.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183,101.36 or 3.19749234 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,410,130 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

