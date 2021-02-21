GHOSTPRISM Market Capitalization Hits $3.78 Million (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $168,129.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001813 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.97 or 0.00493004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00092742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00076779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00443890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00027598 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,700,262 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.