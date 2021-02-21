Giant Price Up 4.3% This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Giant token can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $153,210.53 and $13,710.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00016417 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000047 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 104.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

