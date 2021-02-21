Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stake Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.