Global Digital Content Trading Up 9.2% This Week (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $24.43 million and $3,080.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.00393446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.