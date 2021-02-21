Global Social Chain Market Cap Reaches $5.46 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $191,603.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00753920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.44 or 0.04557755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.