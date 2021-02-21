GlobalBoost-Y Market Cap Hits $2.12 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $9,221.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,523.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.99 or 0.03358599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.89 or 0.00394429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.99 or 0.01230769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.57 or 0.00423427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.09 or 0.00433018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00283128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002583 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.