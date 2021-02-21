GoByte (GBX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,798.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 36.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 53.2% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $524,620.10 and $3,798.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011205 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,384,562 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

