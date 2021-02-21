Gold Poker Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $6,119.90 and $12.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.95 or 0.00514030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00067915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00089416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00062827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00076757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.00388708 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.