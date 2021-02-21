Goldcoin Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $14,970.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00392603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

