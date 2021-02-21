Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0420 on Major Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Golden Goose has a market cap of $3.06 million and $765,536.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.78 or 0.00496203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00069358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00089968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00065678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00076906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00029592 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.84 or 0.00405691 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,860,770 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

Golden Goose can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

