GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $179,667.53 and approximately $5.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006887 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007135 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000114 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

