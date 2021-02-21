Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Holdings Boosted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 5.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 3.58% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $68,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $41.80. 183,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,824. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

