Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,523 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $58,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.16. 565,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

