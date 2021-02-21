Golem Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 82.1% against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $419.43 million and $20.29 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.49 or 0.00761307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.95 or 0.04566139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00039435 BTC.

About Golem

Golem is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

