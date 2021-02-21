Goose Finance (EGG) Price Reaches $118.09 on Top Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $55.40 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $118.09 or 0.00203356 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 279.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.91 or 0.00750637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00044219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00059172 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.17 or 0.04568798 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00039267 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 360,666 coins and its circulating supply is 12,568 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

Goose Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.