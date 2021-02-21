Graft (GRFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $737.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Graft has a market capitalization of $343,912.41 and approximately $737.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graft has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.37 or 0.00437655 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001187 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

