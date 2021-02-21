Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.04).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Grainger from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 259.60 ($3.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 11.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 291.06. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43).

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 11,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £32,075.22 ($41,906.48).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

