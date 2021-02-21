Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.04).

GRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 11,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70), for a total value of £32,075.22 ($41,906.48).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 259.60 ($3.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 275.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 291.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

