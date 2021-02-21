Granger Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,122 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Granger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Granger Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of XHB stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $64.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $65.49.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

