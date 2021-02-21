Granger Management LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. Simon Property Group comprises about 0.4% of Granger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Simon Property Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Simon Property Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.43. 3,073,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $142.77. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $78.05.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.