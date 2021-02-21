Granger Management LLC Takes $100.41 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 734,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,408,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Granger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Granger Management LLC owned 0.61% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.48. 2,684,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.62. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

