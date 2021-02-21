Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,167,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 204,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.