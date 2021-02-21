Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stake Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.