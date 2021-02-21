Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.10 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $1,740.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

