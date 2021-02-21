Gravity Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Gravity has a market cap of $805,775.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gravity has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.81 or 0.00514116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00089856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00062532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00076847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00029351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.00387862 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 tokens. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gravity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

