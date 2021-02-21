GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0296 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. GravityCoin has a market cap of $155,696.90 and approximately $23.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.95 or 0.00502593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00066837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00092834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00061417 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00076664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.55 or 0.00414317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00028457 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,264,205 tokens. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

