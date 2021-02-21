Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 127,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.3% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 180,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,161,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,049,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,863,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,791,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,204,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,824,371. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.