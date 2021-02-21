Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,270. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

