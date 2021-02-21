Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.0% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.97. 4,921,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,027. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.