Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,699,000 after purchasing an additional 301,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,887,000 after purchasing an additional 573,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $391.51. 3,051,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.00 and its 200 day moving average is $357.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.