Greenleaf Trust Acquires 19,114 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,145,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,539,883. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

