Greenleaf Trust Acquires 2,675 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.34. 12,201,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

