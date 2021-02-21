Greenleaf Trust Acquires 3,739 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,820,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,618,984. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

