Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $511,715,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,143,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,237,992. The stock has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

