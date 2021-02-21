Greenleaf Trust Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,296 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 77.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,129,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,612. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.