Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $489.96. 1,799,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,358. The firm has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $458.66 and a 200 day moving average of $394.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.