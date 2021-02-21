Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $781.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,958,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,549,580. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $822.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

