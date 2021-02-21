Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $246.38. 1,144,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,101. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.