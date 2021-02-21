Greenleaf Trust Has $21.26 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $203.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,375. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

