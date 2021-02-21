Greenleaf Trust Has $27.37 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

FB stock traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.56. 25,622,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,291,363. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

