Greenleaf Trust Has $3.10 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $61.13. 10,905,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,801,817. The firm has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

