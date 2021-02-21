Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PYPL traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.92. 9,413,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,396,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.31 and a 200 day moving average of $214.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

