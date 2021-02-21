Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,038 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

ABT stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,204,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,243. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

