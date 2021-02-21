Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,982 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $279.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,378. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $301.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.72 and a 200-day moving average of $275.60.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

