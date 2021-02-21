Greenleaf Trust Purchases 2,233 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.91. 736,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

